New Trademark Filed For Maple Leaf Wrestling

A new trademark has been filed for the term “Maple Leaf Wrestling Inc.” with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) on Sunday, April 14th for entertainment services and merchandising purposes.

There is no word yet on who did the filing, but Fightful reports that it was done through Michael E. Dockins, who has handled trademark filings for several wrestlers and the address on the listing is the same as Scott D’Amore’s Border City Wrestling school.

You can check out the full descriptions below:

“Mark For: MAPLE LEAF WRESTLING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Clothing jackets; Hooded sweatshirts.”

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”