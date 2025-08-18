RevPro Live In Southampton 37 Results – August 17, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In Southampton 37 event at the 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England:
– Kieron Lacey and Mark Trew defeated CPF (Danny Black and Joe Lando) in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.
– Emersyn Jayne defeated Anita Vaughan.
– Luke Jacobs defeated Kelly Sixx.
– Aluna defeated Jane Nero.
– Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in a Great British Tag League Block A Match.
– Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Harry Milligan.
– Connor Mills and Jay Joshua defeated Sons Of Southampton (David Francisco and JJ Gale) in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.