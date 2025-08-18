RevPro Live In Southampton 37 Results – August 17, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) Live In Southampton 37 event at the 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England:

– Kieron Lacey and Mark Trew defeated CPF (Danny Black and Joe Lando) in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.

– Emersyn Jayne defeated Anita Vaughan.

– Luke Jacobs defeated Kelly Sixx.

– Aluna defeated Jane Nero.

– Cowboy Way (1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in a Great British Tag League Block A Match.

– Ricky Knight Jr. defeated Harry Milligan.

– Connor Mills and Jay Joshua defeated Sons Of Southampton (David Francisco and JJ Gale) in a Great British Tag League Block B Match.