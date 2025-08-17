Rhea Ripley Reveals New Chest Tattoo

Rhea Ripley has unveiled a bold new addition to her tattoo collection, showing off a large piece of ink across her upper chest.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion revealed the tattoo during a live stream, immediately sparking buzz among fans online. The design covers a significant portion of her chest, adding to the ever-growing set of tattoos that have become a trademark of Ripley’s look and persona.

Social media reactions quickly poured in, with many fans praising the detailed artwork and how it enhances her signature style.

NEW RHEA TATTOO REVEAL ON GABE’S STREAM!!! SOOO PRETTY OMG. ✨ pic.twitter.com/vNhz2Rknr8 — marissa 🖤 (@AHEART0FSTONE) August 16, 2025

The reveal comes as Ripley continues her quest to reclaim the WWE Women’s World Championship. After being forced to vacate the title earlier this year due to injury, “Mami” has remained at the forefront of the division.

She headlined the all-women’s Evolution premium live event in July and competed in a triple threat match at SummerSlam, but fell short in both attempts to regain the championship.

With her new look and determination, Ripley remains one of the most dominant and talked-about stars in WWE today.