AJPW Excite Series 2023 Pro-Wrestling Day MANIAx Results (2/19/2023); Major Title Changes

On February 19, All Japan Pro-Wrestling held it’s Excite Series 2023 Pro Wrestling Day MANIAx event at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
Yugi Nagata became the new AJPW Triple Crown Champion as he dethroned Kento Miyahara in the main event to win the title. This is the first AJPW Triple Crown Title reign for Nagata. He has also previously held the GHC Heavyweight Championship and IWGP World Championship.
In another major title change, Naruki Doi defeated Atsuki Aoyagi to win the AJPW Jr Heavyweight Championship.
The event also featured numerous NJPW stars including Shingo Takagi and Master Wato. Minoru Suzuki competed on this event as well.
Here are the full results for AJPW Excite Series 2023 Pro Wrestling Day MANIAx:
- Main Event AJPW Triple Crown Championship: Yuji Nagata defeated Kento Miyahara (c) to become the new champion
- AJPW Jr Heavyweight Championship: Naruki Doi defeated Atsuki Aoyagi (c) to become the new champion
- Zennichi Shin Jidai (Rising HAYATO & Ryo Inoue) & Kotaro Suzuki defeat Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato & Oji Shiiba
- Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoshitatsu defeat Gungnir Of Anarchy (Masao Hanabatake, Ryuki Honda & Shotaro Ashino)
- Oskar Leube, Ren Ayabe & Shuji Ishikawa defeat Black Menso-re, Takao Omori & Toru Yano
- Jun Saito, Rei Saito & Suwama defeat Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima
- Shingo Takagi defeats Yuma Anzai
- Naoya Nomura & Yuma Aoyagi defeat Hokuto Omori & Minoru Suzuki
(Results courtesy of Cagematch)
💥大会開催中💥
「#ajpwエキサイトシリーズ2023」
～ #ajpwプロレスの日MANIAx ～
2月19日(日) 11:30 後楽園ホール
◆ 第5試合 シングルマッチ⁰30分1本勝負⁰安齊勇馬⁰vs⁰鷹木信悟
📺#ajpwtv LIVE配信中https://t.co/2R4sZMhAtq#ajpw pic.twitter.com/UFUrjiXFqi
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) February 19, 2023
💥2.19後楽園大会💥
永田裕志、大ナガタコールを受け
1、2、3ゼアッ！！！でプロレスの日を締め括る！！！#ajpw #njpw pic.twitter.com/RyKgn5E9Zq
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) February 19, 2023
💥大会開催中💥
「#ajpwエキサイトシリーズ2023」
～ #ajpwプロレスの日MANIAx ～
2月19日(日) 11:30 後楽園ホール
◆ 第6試合 タッグマッチ⁰30分1本勝負⁰青柳優馬⁰野村直矢⁰vs⁰鈴木みのる⁰大森北斗
📺#ajpwtv LIVE配信中https://t.co/2R4sZMhAtq#ajpw pic.twitter.com/MdV3lSztsI
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) February 19, 2023
💥大会開催中💥
「#ajpwエキサイトシリーズ2023」
～ #ajpwプロレスの日MANIAx ～
2月19日(日) 11:30 後楽園ホール
◆第3試合 スペシャル6人タッグマッチ 20分1本勝負
石川修司
綾部蓮
オスカー・ロイベ
vs
大森隆男
矢野通
ブラックめんそーれ#ajpwtv LIVEhttps://t.co/2R4sZMhAtq#ajpw #njpw pic.twitter.com/8RjISos31B
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) February 19, 2023