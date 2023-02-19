AJPW Excite Series 2023 Pro-Wrestling Day MANIAx Results (2/19/2023); Major Title Changes

On February 19, All Japan Pro-Wrestling held it’s Excite Series 2023 Pro Wrestling Day MANIAx event at Korakeun Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Yugi Nagata became the new AJPW Triple Crown Champion as he dethroned Kento Miyahara in the main event to win the title. This is the first AJPW Triple Crown Title reign for Nagata. He has also previously held the GHC Heavyweight Championship and IWGP World Championship.

In another major title change, Naruki Doi defeated Atsuki Aoyagi to win the AJPW Jr Heavyweight Championship.

The event also featured numerous NJPW stars including Shingo Takagi and Master Wato. Minoru Suzuki competed on this event as well.

Here are the full results for AJPW Excite Series 2023 Pro Wrestling Day MANIAx:

Main Event AJPW Triple Crown Championship: Yuji Nagata defeated Kento Miyahara (c) to become the new champion

Yuji Nagata defeated Kento Miyahara (c) to become the new champion AJPW Jr Heavyweight Championship: Naruki Doi defeated Atsuki Aoyagi (c) to become the new champion

Naruki Doi defeated Atsuki Aoyagi (c) to become the new champion Zennichi Shin Jidai (Rising HAYATO & Ryo Inoue) & Kotaro Suzuki defeat Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato & Oji Shiiba

Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yoshitatsu defeat Gungnir Of Anarchy (Masao Hanabatake, Ryuki Honda & Shotaro Ashino)

Oskar Leube, Ren Ayabe & Shuji Ishikawa defeat Black Menso-re, Takao Omori & Toru Yano

Jun Saito, Rei Saito & Suwama defeat Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

Shingo Takagi defeats Yuma Anzai

Naoya Nomura & Yuma Aoyagi defeat Hokuto Omori & Minoru Suzuki

(Results courtesy of Cagematch)