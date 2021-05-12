Aleister Black Shows Off His Transformation As He Prepares For WWE In-Ring Return

Aleister Black, who is set to make his WWE Smackdown in-ring return in the near future, posted an image of himself on Instagram. In the caption, Black talked about his physical transformation while being on hiatus from the company:

“For the past 7 months in the lab working with @joshuadfrye who approached my nutrition from a different perspective than I’ve ever done. Especially as a plant based athlete. Starting from a depressed 217lbs to at the lowest 191 lbs. and now back up to 196lbs.

Working and training online using guidance and seminars from good people like @mmashredded and @liambadco for conditioning. And taking pages from @juggernautcoaching and @fla_hayes for S&C. I’ve never been a physical ‘monster’ but I’ve always pride myself of having the conditioning of a pro.

I’ve always looked at what I do and dissected it into what is functional Vs. What wouldn’t work for me. As a kid I would find people that would teach me breakdance because it would give me rhythm, athleticism and footwork that I needed for kickboxing that I would later apply to wrestling and Sports Entertainment. This was the same mind set I needed to make some changes. If anything to take away here is whatever you wish to accomplish always dissect what it is made of and strengthen all those attributes so that they enhance the overall goal.”