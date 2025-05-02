Alex Kane’s MLW Contract Set To Expire Next Month

Fightful Select reports that MLW star Alex Kane’s contract is set to expire on Sunday, June 1st.

While it remains unclear whether Kane and the company are currently in talks to renew the deal, he has reportedly impressed MLW officials from the outset, with a significant push planned for him early on. As a result, it’s likely that MLW will make every effort to retain him.

Kane, who joined MLW in the summer of 2021, has become a standout performer in the promotion.

He has captured both the MLW World Heavyweight and National Openweight Championships and holds the distinction of being the only three-time MLW World Champion in the company’s history.