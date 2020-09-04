Alex Shelley Reveals Why He’s Not In The ROH Pure Championship Tournament

When a fan questioned Alex Shelley via Twitter on why he’s not involved in the ROH Pure Championship Tournament, he noted that his physical therapy work can’t let him get that much time off. He said,

“Valid question: why wasn’t I in the [ROH] Pure Title Tournament? Answer: I legitimately couldn’t take that much time off work right now. Like you, I am bound by [Compensated Personal Time Off]. And I love my patients. I intentionally have avoided a contract to wrestle Pure matches, however. Soon.”

The ROH Pure Championship tournament will kick off on September 12th and features the following names: Matt Sydal, Delirious, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, Silas Young, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, Fred Yehi, Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, and Rust Taylor.