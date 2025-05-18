Alexander Hammerstone Opens Up About MLW Fallout And Return

Former MLW World Champion Alexander Hammerstone is back in Major League Wrestling—but the road to his return wasn’t smooth. In a candid new interview with Fightful, Hammerstone detailed the emotional and professional fallout surrounding his original departure from the company, as well as how he and MLW CEO Court Bauer were ultimately able to reconcile.

“It’s no secret that on my exit from the company, we went through a bit of turmoil,” Hammerstone admitted. The powerhouse star revealed that beyond the business element, it was the perceived breakdown of his personal connection with Bauer that hit hardest. “It was extremely frustrating because I did feel that me and Court had built a certain level of relationship, and I felt like it was falling apart… for someone who’s almost become something of a father figure and a mentor in my life, I was [thinking], he’s gone too.”

However, before things fully dissolved, the two men sat down and cleared the air. “On the last shows there, we sat down and we had some serious moments together and aired our grievances,” Hammerstone said. “We got a chance to apologize for where we went wrong because no situation comes like that without both people making some mistakes… and I’m not ignorant to the fact that I made some.”

Importantly, Bauer stayed in touch with Hammerstone even after the exit, particularly during a period when Hammerstone was out with an injury. “Court was checking in just seeing how I was doing and making sure I was in a good head space. It was really cool to rebuild that relationship.”

By the time a return opportunity was presented, the decision was easy. “So when the opportunity came of, ‘Hey, would you be interested in doing some work together again? We would love to have you back.’ It was a no-brainer,” Hammerstone confirmed.

The story marks a rare example of genuine reconciliation in pro wrestling, with both performer and promoter taking ownership and working to rebuild trust. With Hammerstone officially back in MLW, fans can now look forward to seeing one of the company’s most dominant champions return to the spotlight—this time, with renewed purpose and stronger relationships behind the scenes.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Alexander Hammerstone and MLW.

