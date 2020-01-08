Andrade Gets High Praise, The Big Show Comments On WWE Return

– WWE star Andrade received some high praise from all-time wrestling legend Ric Flair:

After Last Night’s RAW, In My Opinion, The Great @AndradeCienWWE Has Moved Into The Elite Class Of Being One Of The Top 5 Performers In The WWE! The Other 4 Know Who They Are Because I Have Already Told Them. This Isn’t Up For Speculation. This Is A Fact! pic.twitter.com/f34aJzvhW2 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) 7 January 2020

– After this week’s WWE RAW ended, The Big Show commented on his return to television after over a year of being away:

“Tonight was amazing. After going through five hip surgeries in a year-and-a-half, to be able to take a phone call from a friend, a peer in the business, to come out in front of this incredible crowd tonight, and get back in the ring in almost a-year-and-a-half, and be competitive… I’m just extremely humbled and grateful. They say what doesn’t break you makes you stronger, and I think my faith in my career, and my faith in myself, and faith in this business was tested for the past two years like it’s never been tested before. And I’m just extremely grateful for the fans, and we’ll see what happens next week.”