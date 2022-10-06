Another AEW Star Appears to Be Turning Face, Faction Splitting Up? (Video)

It seems that another AEW star is going through the babyface transition.

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal, but the events that took place after the match were far more interesting.

Allin extended his hand to Lethal in an attempt to shake his hand. After a moment of hesitation, Lethal eventually became emotional and extended his hand to shake. When this was going on, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt walked out onto the ring apron. At the same time, Jay Lethal walked out of the ring and to the back of the arena as Dutt was seen yelling at him. It would appear that this is the beginning of the process by which Lethal will separate himself from Singh and Dutt.

Here is a clip from the segment: