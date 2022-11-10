Another NWA Wrestler Reportedly Leaving the Company

Another NWA star is said to have given notice to the company.

PWMania.com previously reported that Nick Aldis recently gave his notice and was then suspended by the company. According to a new Fightful Select report, Taryn Terrell has told people that she also gave notice to NWA officials last month.

Terrell reportedly expressed concerns about the company’s lack of direction, and she was dissatisfied with how officials reacted when she said her head hurt after a recent match.

Terrell reportedly hoped to complete her remaining NWA dates, but she is unable to do so.

Terrell competed in the heavily criticized Social Distancing Match with winner Kenzie Paige, which aired on NWA Power on November 23, 2021.

Terrell left professional wrestling in 2015, shortly after losing the TNA Knockouts Championship. She returned to the sport for a few appearances in 2017, but she stayed away for the most part until returning to the NWA in the summer of 2021. She has only worked for NWA since then, most recently with Natalia Markova.