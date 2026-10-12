Another WWE ID Talent Announces Departure From Company

Another departure from WWE’s developmental system has been confirmed, as independent wrestling standout Sam “Hardway” Holloway has announced that his time with the WWE ID program has officially come to an end.

Holloway shared the news through social media on Monday, October 12, 2026, reflecting on his experience with WWE while expressing gratitude for the opportunities he received during his time in the program.

“My time in the WWE ID Program has come to an end,” Holloway wrote. “Thank you for an incredible two years filled with unforgettable experiences, opportunities, and lessons that will stay with me throughout my career.”

Despite his departure, Holloway made it clear that he remains enthusiastic about his future in professional wrestling and intends to continue building his career outside WWE’s developmental system.

“I’m beyond grateful for this chapter, but even more excited for what’s ahead,” he continued. “The work continues and I’m ready to takeover!”

Holloway was among the inaugural prospects signed to the WWE ID initiative when the program launched in November 2024.

The developmental system was established to identify and support promising independent wrestling talent, providing selected performers with additional opportunities and exposure as they worked toward potentially advancing within WWE.

During his involvement with the program, Holloway also competed on WWE EVOLVE, gaining experience under the company’s developmental umbrella.

His announcement comes amid several recent departures involving WWE ID talent.

Marcus Mathers recently confirmed that his own time with the program had concluded, thanking WWE for the knowledge, friendships and experiences he gained during his two-year association with the company.

Independent wrestling standout Laynie Luck also recently emerged as another departure after her WWE ID agreement was not renewed.

With Holloway now joining Mathers and Luck, three WWE ID prospects have been confirmed as leaving the developmental initiative in recent days.

WWE has not publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding Holloway’s departure or indicated whether he could return to the company in the future.

For now, Holloway appears focused on the next stage of his wrestling career, making it clear that his departure from WWE has not diminished his ambitions in the industry.