Aron Stevens Talks About Tyrus’ Controversial Political Views

Political views can be among the most controversial personality traits a person can have.

Aron Stevens spoke about the political views of Tyrus being one of the primary reasons some dislike him, however he is quick to point out that he is a great guy.

Featured below are some highlights from a WrestlingNews.co interview with Stevens where he elaborates.

On how Tryus is disliked because of his political views: “It’s funny when people say, ‘Oh, his political views,’ if he’s on a certain news station that’s associated with political views that are kind of falling one side of the fence or another. If you actually listen to what Tyrus has to say, very different story. The reason he is so popular, the reason he had the best-selling book on Barnes & Noble and Amazon — and I’m not talking just wrestling, top 10 in general — just because of the life story he went through as a disadvantaged child, dealing with racism the way he did.”

On how Tyrus is a great guy, and he will support him as champion: “He is a standup human being. He has been there for me, and again, him as champion I will stand by because people, I think for the wrong reason, they go after him and it’s bogus.”

