Ash By Elegance Comments On Her Appearance At WWE NXT Battleground

During the 2024 WWE NXT Battleground PLE, former WWE star Ash By Elegance, aka Dana Brooke, made a surprise appearance.

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Ash commented on being part of the show:

“My gosh, it was seriously last minute. I was going about my week and I had an appearance on Saturday in Jacksonville. I get a call, I think it was late Thursday, even maybe early Friday morning, and they’re like, ‘Hey, are you available this weekend? We’d love to have you come back and do something with TNA and NXT,’” Ash recalled. “I was like, ‘What?! Oh yeah, count me in!’ They booked my flight from Jacksonville over to Vegas.”

“I kept everything on the DL. I was hiding. I had my hat, I had my hoodie, I had my sunglasses. Nobody knew who I was. I made that sneak appearance, sneak attack, and here I am. I took a red eye back to Miami this morning and am enjoying about a day and a half vacation with my family and then I’m back on the road for some TNA action in Chicago. I’m booked and busy, baby.”