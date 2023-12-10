Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held this week. WWE SmackDown topped the attendance list with 8,677 tickets sold as of Friday afternoon.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island = 8,677 tickets sold as of Friday night

– WWE RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York = 6,986 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada = 4,994 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada = 2,852 tickets sold