AXS TV Announces NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Schedule

WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

Other Highlights Include the debut of Mercedes Moné, Jay White vs Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, FTR vs Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI for the IWGP Tag Team Titles, and ‘The Great Muta’ Keiji Mutoh’s Final Match of his legendary NJPW career, & More

LOS ANGELES (January 11, 2023) – AXS TV, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., presents New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s premiere of Wrestle Kingdom 17, beginning Thursday, January 12 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The weekly series delivers one hour of blockbuster content compiling the absolute best moments from the groundbreaking promotion’s most recent broadcasts. Each episode is broadcast in English and features expert play-by-play commentary from NJPW’s own Kevin Kelly, Chris Charlton and Gino Gambino.

AXS TV’s upcoming schedule of Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage is as follows:

January 12—Wrestle Kingdom 17

-The legendary Kenny Omega makes his highly-anticipated return to NJPW for the first time in four years, as he challenges the “Commonwealth Kingpin” Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

January 19—Wrestle Kingdom 17

-Bullet Club mastermind Jay White puts the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line against the “Rainmaker,” Kazuchika Okada, in a rematch of their championship bout from Dominion 2022, where White shocked the world by taking Okada’s title.

January 26—Wrestle Kingdom 17

-Witness the moment that took the wrestling world by storm, as Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks) makes her NJPW debut with a stunning statement—putting inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI on notice just minutes after her first title defense against Stardom standout Tam Nakano.

-Fan-favorite IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR defend their belts against Bishamon brutes YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto.

-Then, heralded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, “The Great Muta” Keiji Mutoh enters the squared circle one last time for NJPW, as he joins forces with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino to take on Los Ingobernables de Japon’s own Tetsuya Naito, SANADA and BUSHI.

February 2—Wrestle Kingdom 17

-2022 Super Jr. Tag League winners Lio Rush and YOH cash-in on their opportunity to challenge United Empire duo TJP and Francesco Akira for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

-Tama Tonga sets his sights on former Bullet Club brother WWE Superstar Karl Anderson, as Anderson walks through the Forbidden Door to defend his NEVER Openweight title.

-IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori steps into the ring for a fearsome 4Way showdown with Hiromu Takahashi, El Desperado, and Master Wato.

In addition to these programs, NJPW on AXS TV is presenting all-new episodes through February.

AXS TV produces the English-language version of New Japan Pro-Wrestling as a joint venture with New Japan World and in association with TV ASAHI CORPORATION.