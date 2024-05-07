NJPW Announces The Full Lineup Of Their Resurgence Event

NJPW has announced the full lineup for their upcoming Resurgence event.

It was announced that Matt Vandagriff will take on Adrian Quest in a pre-show match, TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will face Lio Rush in a pre-show match, House Of Torture (EVIL, Ren Narita and Jack Perry) will battle Rocky Romero, The DKC and Tomohiro Ishii in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Fred Rosser will take on The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson) in a tag team match and Los Ingobernables de Japón (Tetsuya Naito and Yota Tsuji) will battle Bullet Club (David Finlay and KENTA) in tag team action.

We will also see NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defend her title against Alex Windsor, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston defend his title against Gabe Kidd in a No Rope Last Man Standing Match, Hiroshi Tanahashi face Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match, NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions TMDK (Mikey Nicholls and Shane Haste) defend their titles against Guerillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo and Hikuleo), NJPW WORLD Television Champion Jeff Cobb defend his title against Lance Archer, NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi defend his title against Yuya Uemura IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defend his title against Shota Umino.

NJPW Resurgence 2024 will take place on Saturday, May 11th, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.