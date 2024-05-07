Zack Sabre Jr. Comments On His NJPW World TV Title Loss

Top NJPW star Zack Sabre Jr. spoke with the company on a number of topics including regaining the NJPW World Television Championship earlier this year.

Sabre Jr. said, “Listen, I said in January when I lost the New Japan Television Championship that as much as my goal was to reach 20 defenses and continue wearing that championship on my path to bigger things, but when I lost after an exact calendar to our new president, [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, I thought, ‘You know what? That’ll do. That’ll do.’ A year’s worth of work into a brand-new championship with a very difficult rule system, which doesn’t suit my bloody style. I’m trying to make three-hour French language art house films, and that championship wants me to make a YouTube video.”

On Cobb defeating him to win the title:

“When a scoundrel like the former NJPW World Television Champion, who doesn’t even compete in shoes calls me out, regardless of my ambitions, I’m not gonna turn down a challenge. Guess what? I got the belt back, didn’t I? I don’t want to discredit Jeff Cobb’s win. I’m not gonna make excuses. Jeff Cobb won because he’s the strongest wrestler, not only in New Japan, but I think in the entire sodding world. The rules just don’t suit me. I did what I could. I grew a lot, I learned a lot, that championship grew because of me. It was mutually beneficial, but we’re having an amicable breakup. So I won’t be seeking a rematch. My time with the New Japan World Television Championship and 15-minute time limits are sadly over for now. My dream was to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship while also being the TV Champion. That’s not gonna happen. So Jeff, you are more than a worthy champion, an Olympic-level freak. I’m excited to see what you do with that championship. I’m excited to see what future champions will do with that championship. But my future stands with four letters, IWGP, and it stands for 60 minutes because no one is gonna stop me [from] becoming World Heavyweight Champion in 2024. All I need is 60 minutes.”

