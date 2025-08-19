Wrestling Veteran Believes NJPW Would Be An Ideal For Karrion Kross

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed several topics, including the potential landing spots for former WWE star Karrion Kross.

While AEW and TNA have frequently been mentioned as possibilities, Dreamer believes that NJPW would be the ideal fit for Kross.

Dreamer said, “I think New Japan would be the perfect place for him because of his style, and their business needs a boost. I think that would be a major acquisition for New Japan.”

On how many WWE stars have worked in NJPW and how NJPW could use the help:

“New Japan needs some help I feel. To get somebody to be really intrigued, and look what it’s done for a lot of people’s careers. Chyna, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Jericho, people who went from WWE to New Japan and really, really helped the company go nuts.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.