NJPW Bringing G1 Climax Back To The United States

NJPW has announced a few U.S.-based shows for this year. During Sunday’s Wrestle Kingdom 20 event, the promotion revealed that the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, will host the G1 Climax 36 event on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Additionally, the Death Vegas Invitational is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2026 G1 Climax will be only the second time the prestigious and long-running tournament is held outside of Japan, following the opening night of G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, Texas, in July 2019.

More details about the G1 Climax will be announced in the coming months. Traditionally, the winner of the tournament earns a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. For example, Konosuke Takeshita won the G1 Climax 35 and defeated Zack Sabre Jr. for the title in October. Meanwhile, the Death Vegas Invitational will occur during WrestleMania 42 week.

NJPW also announced the following dates:

* February 11th: The New Beginning in Osaka

* March 6th: NJPW 54th Anniversary Show

* April 4th: Sakura Genesis

* April 25th: Wrestling Redzone in Hiroshima

* May 3rd: Wrestling Dontaku

* June 7th: Best of the Super Juniors 33 Final

* June 14th: Dominion