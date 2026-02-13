Full Card Announced For NJPW The New Beginning In USA 2026

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) has announced the complete card for its upcoming event, The New Beginning in USA 2026. The show is set for Saturday, February 27, at the CURE Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

The lineup features IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji defending his title against Andrade El Idolo, a member of the Don Callis Family and AEW star. El Idolo earned this title shot by defeating Gabe Kidd at New Beginning in Osaka. Additionally, Syuri will defend the IWGP Women’s Championship against Athena, who competes in both AEW and ROH.

Here is the full card:

* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Andrade El Idolo.

* AEW National Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Taiji Ishimori.

* IWGP World Tag Team Championship Match: Knockout Brothers vs. GOA.

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Boltin Oleg.

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Syuri vs. Athena.

* NJPW World Television Championship Match: El Phantasmo vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

* El Desperado and KUSHIDA vs. Jordan Oliver and Alec Price.

* Fred Rosser vs. David Finlay.