Backstage News On EVIL Rumored To Be Exploring Options Outside NJPW

According to Fightful Select, top NJPW star and leader of the House of Torture, EVIL, may be considering options outside of the company based on some internal rumors.

The report also mentioned that AEW is not expected to be one of EVIL’s choices, as AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly not a fan of his work. As of now, EVIL has not commented on these rumors.

EVIL has been with NJPW for his entire career, except for a two-year excursion to ROH in 2014 and 2015. He joined the NJPW Dojo in 2011 and made his in-ring debut for the company that same May.

During his time in NJPW, he has held several titles, including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, the IWGP Tag Team Titles twice, and the NEVER Openweight Championship four times.

He recently lost the NEVER Openweight Title to Aaron Wolf at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Sunday.