NJPW Announces Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuji Nagata For Blue Justice XVI

NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling) has announced that Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Yuji Nagata in the main event of their Blue Justice XVI show.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 7th, at the Togane Arena in Chiba, Japan.

Blue Justice returns for its 16th edition as Yuji Nagata’s annual produce show comes to the Togane Arena in Chiba on September 7. The hometown hero will face none other than Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event; a clash on Tanahashi’s final road before his in-ring retirement at the Tokyo Dome this coming January.

The history between Nagata and Tanahashi runs deep, dating back to 2002, when a young Ace challenged Nagata during Blue Justice’s peak. Nagata was a major stepping stone for Tanahashi’s rise, memorably in Tanahashi’s first everGg1 trophy win in 2007 and over the years the two have met in singles action 17 times, with Tanahashi holding the edge at 10 victories.

For Nagata, the role of underdog is familiar. Despite being the hometown hero with the crowd behind him, he hasn’t defeated Tanahashi in singles competition for over 14 years, the last time being in the G1 Climax 2011. Their most recent singles meeting took place eight years ago, making this clash all the more meaningful.

The main event of Blue Justice XVI may well be their final battle. Will Nagata, backed by his Chiba faithful, finally topple the Ace after more than a decade? Or will Tanahashi, determined to remind the world of his dominance, score one more decisive win on the road to retirement?