Backstage Heat On Kyle Fletcher Following Risky Spot With Adam Cole

As seen on the May 28th, 2025 edition of AEW Dynamite, TNT Champion Adam Cole defeated Kyle Fletcher via disqualification in a hard-hitting contest that nearly took a dangerous turn.

During the match, Fletcher attempted to deliver a powerbomb on the ring apron, but the move didn’t land as planned. The back of Cole’s head narrowly avoided impact with the edge of the apron, while his elbow slammed hard against the side of the ring. The miscalculated spot led to concern both in the arena and backstage.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that the botch caused major frustration behind the scenes, particularly due to Cole’s history with head injuries.

“There were a lot of people furious at Kyle Fletcher,” Alvarez stated. “At the end of the day, whatever you want to do is whatever you guys agree to do… but Adam Cole has had a history of head injuries. He’s had concussions — some public, some not. There have been other times where Adam Cole hasn’t been on television because he had a head injury and it just never came out.”

Alvarez emphasized the importance of safety, especially given Cole’s medical history.

“You have to be careful, not just with Adam Cole, but with anybody’s head. There were a lot of people very unhappy with Kyle Fletcher… like, what was this dude thinking?”

As of now, no injury has been officially reported for Cole, but concerns continue to swirl regarding AEW’s handling of high-risk spots, especially when involving talent with a documented concussion history.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Adam Cole’s condition and AEW backstage reactions.