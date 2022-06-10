Backstage Latest on Roman Reigns’ Status and How WWE Feels About MITB

As PWMania.com previously reported, sources have confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been dropped from the July 3 Money In the Bank Premium Live Event in Las Vegas. This was speculated upon when Reigns and Brock Lesnar were removed from event promotional material, but word today is that plans for Reigns and Lesnar working the show changed when Money In the Bank was shifted from a stadium show to an arena show. The event has been relocated from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

While Reigns is not booked for Money In the Bank, where he was initially set to face Riddle, he will still defend the championship against Riddle at some point, most likely before SummerSlam. Riddle vs. Reigns is now scheduled to take place on either RAW or SmackDown, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. Riddle is scheduled to appear on Friday’s SmackDown to respond to the challenge he issued on RAW this week, so we should learn more then.

In an update, WWE management doesn’t seem concerned that Reigns’ absence from Money In The Bank will have a negative impact on the event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the men’s and women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Matches are thought to be able to sell the Premium Live Events on their own.

Reigns is still scheduled to compete at SummerSlam, which is set for July 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. That night should feature the Orton vs. Reigns match.

After Riddle vs. Reigns and the Orton vs. Reigns match at SummerSlam, McIntyre vs. Reigns will face each other on September 3 in Cardiff at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Reigns’ new WWE contract requires has him on a lighter schedule right now, which means he’ll miss some live events, television appearances, and pay-per-view events. He is still scheduled to appear at this Friday’s SmackDown from Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as of this writing.

