Backstage Latest on Sasha Banks and Naomi, WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Update

Since Sasha Banks and Naomi stormed out of RAW earlier this month, word from within WWE is that there has been little, if any, communication between WWE officials and them.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks and Naomi are no longer the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and have been suspended indefinitely without pay. WWE announced that a tournament to crown new champions would be held soon, but little has been mentioned since then. Several people in WWE did not want to vacate the belts in the first place, according to Fightful Select, but it became evident relatively quickly that this was the path that needed to be taken.

The tournament’s start date is yet to be confirmed.

When Banks and Naomi’s suspension was first announced last week, WWE canceled their forthcoming travel arrangements for them, indicating that there is no end in sight to the situation.

In response to rumors that Banks and Naomi had been suspended without pay, one source stated that they do not believe their contracts will be locked if they are not paid.

