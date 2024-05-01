Erick Rowan’s WWE Return Confirmed

A former WWE star’s long-rumored return has been confirmed.

PWInsider reported today that Erick Rowan has signed with the company. Rowan recently pulled out of all independent bookings, leading many to believe he had made a commitment to return to WWE.

In terms of what he will do, he is believed to be involved in the Uncle Howdy storyline. Bo Dallas is expected to return as the Uncle Howdy character. If you’ve been watching WWE TV in recent weeks, you’ve seen teases on Raw and SmackDown. The character’s return was first hinted at near the end of the credits during the Bray Wyatt documentary.

Braun Strowman, a member of the Wyatt Family, made a return to Raw this past Monday. There is currently no indication that he will be a part of the Uncle Howdy storyline/stable, but plans are subject to change.