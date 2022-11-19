Backstage News About Impact Over Drive Morale, Attendance News and Highlights

Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Over Drive event at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY was reportedly sold out.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there is no word on actual attendance yet, but the venue was completely sold out, and they were able to sell some standing-room tickets for fans who were able to get into the venue. The venue usually has a capacity of 2,000 people, but that may change if pro wrestling is set up.

Backstage morale at Over Drive was also noted to be very high when word of the numbers for Thursday’s go-home show on AXS arrived. The full ratings report is available by clicking here. The sell-out crowd boosted morale even more.

For those who missed it, you can watch the video and read about how Over Drive ended to set up the Hard To Kill main event by clicking here. You can read our full Over Drive recap by clicking here.

