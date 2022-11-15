Backstage News and Notes From This Week’s WWE RAW, Creative Changes, and More

Several notes from Monday night’s WWE RAW in Louisville are provided below courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our detailed RAW recap, and click here for the episode’s producers.

* The current plan is for Mia Yim to continue using her main ring name, but her new nickname is “Michin.”

* Nikki Cross is listed internally as a member of Damage CTRL; it is unclear whether Cross will remain a member of Damage CTRL after War Games at Survivor Series, but it is unlikely.

* Several changes were made to the RAW lineup. PWMania.com previously reported how Alpha Academy vs. Elias and Matt Riddle was renamed Chad Gable vs. Riddle. Riddle stated in a promo that Elias was away “doing rock star things,” such as booking their first gig as a band, but there has been no word on why Elias was not present.

* Another change was made to the main event, which was originally scheduled to be a non-title match between WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. In addition, Dominik Mysterio was not originally scheduled to wrestle, but he ended up facing Shelton Benjamin.