WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022

Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week.

United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.

Bobby Lashley’s music hits and he heads to the ring with a mic in hand. He says he turned little selfie boy into a punchline last week and says his beatings will continue until he gets the United States Title back. Rollins says he had his chance last week, but he decided it would be better to take his soul from his body. He says his loss to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel has been affecting him as of late.

Mustafa Ali’s music hits and he heads to the ring with a referee. Ali says he’s here to make things right. Lashley says that the beatdown he suffered last week will pale in comparison to what he does tonight and tells him to walk away before he regrets it.

Ali charges at him, but Lashley tosses him out of the ring. Ali jumps him from behind and fires off forearms. Lashley tosses him out of the ring once again and tells Ali he’s pissing him off. He tells him to get in the ring to get some.

Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley tosses Mustafa Ali out of the ring. Ali sends Lashley into the ring post, then jumps him. Lashley sends him careening into the ring post shoulder first, then tosses him over the announce table. Lashley gets Ali up on his shoulders, then plants him to the post.

He delivers a series of kicks before Ali manages to hit a back elbow. Lashley delivers a spinebuster, then follows it up with another one. Ali ascends to the top rope and hits a tornado DDT. He charges at him, but Lashley catches him with a spear. He locks in the Hurt Lock and Ali fades.

Winner By Submission: Bobby Lashley

We go backstage to Cathy Kelley is with The OC. Kelley asks if they’re worried about retaliation from Judgment Day and AJ Styles tells them to bring it. Luke Gallows asks for a little recognition for bringing in Mia Yim before Styles says the problems between them and Judgment Day need to come to an end. He challenges Finn Balor to a match at Survivor Series. Yim tells them to keep the beers cold while she takes care of business in her first match back in the company.

Mia Yim vs. Tamina

Match starts off with Tamina delivers a clothesline from behind. She delivers a hip attack, followed by a bodyslam. She ascends to the top and looks for a frog splash but Mia Yim rolls out of the way and delivers a series of forearms and chops.

She hits a kick to her thigh, followed by a tijeras and a forearm in the corner. Yim delivers a kick to Tamina’s spin, then follows it up with an uppercut. She hits Eat Defeat for the win.

Winner: Mia Yim

After the match Yim tells Ripley to get in the ring. Ripley teases doing so, but decides not to.

We then head backstage to Matt Riddle playing his bongos. Cathy Kelley approaches him and she asks where Elias is. Riddle says he’s doing big rockstar things and says he finally agreed to be in a band with him. Alpha Academy walks in and Chad Gable says the only thing more ridiculous than their band is the idea of them as a tag team. Gable says he will do to him what Otis did to Elias last week. Riddle calls them lame o.

After the break, Damage CTRL approaches Yim. They say they know what it feels like to be forgotten about and invite her to join their team at War Games. Yim says she has no problems with Bianca BelAir, Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Iyo Sky tells her not to take too long to think about it then The OC show up with beer.

Chad Gable vs. Matt Riddle

Match begins with a lock up then they ey exchange submissions before Gable plants Riddle with a side suplex. He delivers a chop in the corner, followed by a Dragon Screw. Riddle fires back with a gut wrench suplex, followed by the Broton. He ascends to the top, but Otis distracts him, allowing Gable to hit a superplex that sends us to a break.

After the break

Winner:

Still to come:

Shelton Benjamin vs. Dominik Mysterio

Winner:

Women’s Tag Team Champion Iyo Sky (c) vs. Dana Brooke

Winner:

Dolph Ziggler vs. Austin Theory

Winner:

Baron Corbin vs. Akira Tozawa

Winner:

United States Title Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor

Winner & United States Champion:

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.