WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On Trick Williams Following His NXT Title Win

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including Trick Williams following his NXT Title win.

Ray said, “They have to see enough of him to where they go, ‘Alright. We put the NXT Championship on him. We handed him the ball. He has done very well with it. His matches have gotten better. His promos have gotten better. The fans chant for him even louder if that’s possible. Okay, we have something strong for him on the main roster. Let’s bring him up now and plug him in and see how he’ll do.’”

On the objective in WWE:

“Because the objective in WWE is not just to stay great in NXT. It’s to constantly move up the ladder of success, make more money, higher up on the card, and become a worldwide draw for the company.”

