WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 8/22/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Ring Announcer: Blake Howard
Dante Chen def. Harlem Lewis
Fatal Influence def. Bayley Humphrey & Dani Sekelsky
Brooks Jensen def. Tate Wilder
Bronco Nima def. Chris Island
Blindfold Match: Myles Borne def. Lexis King
Tatum Paxley def. Kendal Grey
Lash Legend vs. Lainey Reid / Izzi Dame / Zaria*
High Ryze vs. Chase U*
WWE Evolve Women’s Championship: Kali Armstrong (c) def. Thea Hail
*Match result currently inconclusive – update coming soon.