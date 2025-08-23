WWE NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL 8/22/2025

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE NXT logo
WWE NXT

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

Dante Chen def. Harlem Lewis

Fatal Influence def. Bayley Humphrey & Dani Sekelsky

Brooks Jensen def. Tate Wilder

Bronco Nima def. Chris Island

Blindfold Match: Myles Borne def. Lexis King

Tatum Paxley def. Kendal Grey

Lash Legend vs. Lainey Reid / Izzi Dame / Zaria*

High Ryze vs. Chase U*

WWE Evolve Women’s Championship: Kali Armstrong (c) def. Thea Hail

*Match result currently inconclusive – update coming soon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR