English Premier League Star Reveals He’d Love To Be A WWE Wrestler

English Premier League defender and England international Marc Guehi has revealed a surprising dream outside of football.

He’d love to step into a WWE ring.

Currently playing for Crystal Palace in the EPL, the 25-year-old admitted during an interview with BBC Sport’s The Football Interview that pro wrestling has always been a passion of his.

Guehi said, “I’d love to be a WWE wrestler.”

He continued, “Growing up, watching WWE. It’s on Netflix. I’ve seen some pay-per-views. I would love to be a WWE wrestler. It can be dangerous but the performance side of it… I’m a good waffler on the mic… making people believe you’re the bad guy or the good guy.”

Marc Guehi in the WWE? It could happen! 😉#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/7WqyB3LFFx — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 23, 2025

Guehi’s comments has already sparked conversation among fans, many imagining what the Premier League star and England international could look like under the bright lights of WWE.