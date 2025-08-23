English Premier League Star Reveals He’d Love To Be A WWE Wrestler

English Premier League defender and England international Marc Guehi has revealed a surprising dream outside of football.

He’d love to step into a WWE ring.

Currently playing for Crystal Palace in the EPL, the 25-year-old admitted during an interview with BBC Sport’s The Football Interview that pro wrestling has always been a passion of his.

Guehi said, “I’d love to be a WWE wrestler.”

He continued, “Growing up, watching WWE. It’s on Netflix. I’ve seen some pay-per-views. I would love to be a WWE wrestler. It can be dangerous but the performance side of it… I’m a good waffler on the mic… making people believe you’re the bad guy or the good guy.”

Guehi’s comments has already sparked conversation among fans, many imagining what the Premier League star and England international could look like under the bright lights of WWE.

