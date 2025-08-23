Becky Lynch Reveals Her Bus Caught On Fire On Her 36th Birthday

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch appeared on Cody Rhodes’ podcast, “What Do You Wanna Talk About?”

During the episode, she discussed various topics, including an incident that occurred on her 36th birthday when her bus caught on fire while en route to Iowa.

Lynch said, “We were driving from Tulsa to Iowa. We were going to drive home that night. It was the middle of the night. It was my birthday, my 36th birthday. I hear, ‘Bang, bang, bang.’ It was Andy [The Driver] going, ‘Get out, there is a fire.’ I had Roux on the bus. I wrapped her in a blanket.”

She continued, “I run in, I don’t have shoes on. We’re at this Kum & Go. We run into this place, we’re not wearing shoes. I have a little baby. [Seth] runs in. Nobody is wearing shoes. Everybody is cold. Andy runs in, ‘You got a fire extinguisher?’ The guy swipes a Snickers bar, ‘It’s over there.’ Andy runs out, ‘Zap, zap, zap,’ put outs the fire. That was it. We were safe.”

Lynch added, “Andy comes back, everyone is white, shellshocked, got a little baby with me. All of us barefoot. The guy goes, ‘You gonna bring my fire extinguisher back?’”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)