Roxanne Perez On Trying To Convince AJ Lee To Return To The Ring

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez recently spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics including how she and Cora Jade are trying to convince AJ Lee to return to the ring.

Perez said, “We’re trying. Working hard. You know, hopefully one day she’ll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be like my dream. I can’t retire until I have a match against AJ Lee, so… I can’t be 80 years old wrestling either. She’s great. I met her when I was 12 years old and I was crying. I was a fan and I was telling her, I’m going to be a wrestler one day. She was so supportive and so great.”

On meeting AJ Lee while in ROH:

“Then I met her a couple of years later when I was with Ring of Honor. She remembered me from that time and I remember she told me, she said, I hope you blow me out of the water and everyone forgets about me. That was like so special to me because she’s someone that I looked up to so much. So to have her tell me like, you know, you go ahead and carry my legacy and make it greater. That was like one of the best things I could have ever heard from one of my heroes.”

You can check out Perez’s comments in the video below.



