Photos: WWE Couple Announce Engagement

Love is in the air in WWE, as Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes are officially engaged!

Jordan took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the news that she had accepted a marriage proposal from the WWE SmackDown star. The post included several photos of the couple, along with a close-up of her sparkling engagement ring.

“I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime. 💍🤍” Jordan wrote in the caption.

The two WWE superstars have been in a relationship for roughly two years, having grown close during their time training together at the WWE Performance Center and competing on NXT. Their bond has remained strong as both have continued to rise through the ranks of the company.

Carmelo Hayes, a former two-time NXT Champion, was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown in 2024. He made a major statement this past WrestleMania weekend, winning the 2025 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Kelani Jordan, meanwhile, has carved out her own legacy on the NXT brand. At NXT Battleground 2024, she made history by becoming the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion.

The couple’s engagement comes at a time when both are prominently featured on WWE television. Hayes continues to build momentum on SmackDown, while Jordan remains a central figure in the NXT women’s division.

Congratulations to Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes from all of us at PWMania.com!