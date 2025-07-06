Chavo Guerrero Jr. Reportedly Back With WWE In New Role

Chavo Guerrero Jr. may be officially back with WWE in a new backstage capacity, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

The former WWE Cruiserweight and ECW Champion was spotted on camera at the recent WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event. Sources close to the situation say Guerrero has told several people that he is now working with WWE again in an official role.

“Sources that Chavo spoke to ahead of and around the event claim that he said that he is back with the company in the official capacity,” Fightful reported. The outlet noted that they reached out to WWE for confirmation but have yet to receive a response.

A member of the legendary Guerrero wrestling dynasty, Chavo was a key player in WWE from the early 2000s through his departure in 2011. He is a four-time Cruiserweight Champion and a former ECW Champion, known for his work alongside Eddie Guerrero, Los Guerreros, and his time with La Familia.

Since leaving WWE, Guerrero has stayed active both in the ring and in the entertainment industry. He has worked with TNA, AAA, and GCW, while also establishing himself behind the scenes in Hollywood as the wrestling coordinator for hit shows like GLOW and Young Rock.

Given his experience in both wrestling and television production, Guerrero would be a natural fit for a backstage role—whether as a producer for Raw or SmackDown, or as a coach at the WWE Performance Center.

As of now, neither WWE nor Chavo Guerrero have issued an official statement confirming the report. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on Chavo Guerrero Jr.’s status with WWE.