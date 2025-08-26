Rhea Ripley Names Candice LeRae As One Of WWE’s Most Underrated Stars

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has revealed who she believes is one of the most overlooked stars in the women’s division.

Speaking to SPORTBible, “Mami” gave high praise to Candice LeRae, calling her an underutilized veteran with a brilliant wrestling mind.

Ripley said, “It’s hard to pinpoint anyone specifically, but I feel like there’s a lot, especially in the women’s division.”

She continued, “There’s so many women that I know are so amazing at what they do, and they don’t get enough TV time or the opportunities to really show everyone what they can do.”

When asked to single someone out, Ripley highlighted her history with LeRae from their time together in NXT. “Someone that I love is Candice LeRae, and going through NXT with her and how her brain works and how she goes out there and she’s like the vet in the ring, she knows what to do and she keeps everyone calm and she’s got ideas. It’s just like I wish that someone like her would get more of an opportunity.”

Ripley and LeRae have crossed paths on both NXT and the main roster, with Ripley continuing to advocate for her longtime colleague to get the spotlight she deserves.