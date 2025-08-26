WWE NXT Results – August 26, 2025

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s post-WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 episode is Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan, a Blindfold Match between Lexis King and Myles Borne, The Culling’s Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Wren Sinclair & a mystery partner, as well as Fatal Influence vs. Women’s North American Champion & Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca, Lola Vice & Zaria.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, August 26, 2025, as the show aired on The CW Network from 8-10pm EST.

WWE NXT Results (8/26/2025)

Kicking off this week’s NXT with Ricky Saints cutting a promo about wanting a NXT Title shot before Josh Briggs interrupts him & before they can brawl, Ava comes out & announces that Briggs & Saints will go 1 on 1 later on tonight for a shot at the NXT Title at No Mercy.

Kelani Jordan defeated Blake Monroe via One Of A Kind Split Legged Moonsault

Blindfold Match

Lexis King defeated Myles Borne via The Coronation

Tag Team Match

The Culling (Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley) defeated Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey via Sky High on Sinclair

NXT Title #1 Contenders Match

Ricky Saints defeated Josh Briggs via Tornado DDT

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in history, Leon Slater, revealed that he’d love to see a full-scale TNA vs. NXT “invasion” storyline, pitting the best from both brands against each other.

