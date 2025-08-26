Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Engaged, Couple’s Wrestling Connections Revealed

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce are officially engaged.

Swift announced the news on Instagram with the caption, “our English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” a playful nod to how fans have described their contrasting personalities.

The announcement instantly went viral, trending worldwide across music, sports, and pop culture.

While the news is massive in its own right, both Swift and Kelce also share unique ties to the world of professional wrestling.

Kelce’s wrestling fandom has been well-documented. He is close friends with WWE Superstar The Miz.

At WrestleMania 40 in 2024, his brother Jason Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles teammate Lane Johnson made a surprise appearance during Rey Mysterio & Andrade’s tag team match against Judgment Day’s Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio. Donning luchador masks, the two jumped the barricade and helped Rey pick up the victory, a moment that fueled ongoing speculation that Travis himself might one day step into a WWE ring once his NFL career winds down.

Swift, meanwhile, has an unexpected wrestling connection of her own. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has spoken in interviews and on his My World podcast about how Swift, as a teenager, would frequently spend time at his house and help watch over his young daughters.

With football, music, and now wrestling ties, the couple’s engagement is a true crossover moment.

Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement.