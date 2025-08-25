UK Fans Mock JD McDonagh With Brutal Chants On WWE Raw In Birmingham

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW featured JD McDonagh taking on Dragon Lee in singles action.

Despite a competitive showing, McDonagh once again came up short, falling to Lee after being hit with the Operation Dragon finisher. The defeat marks McDonagh’s third straight singles loss and his sixth consecutive singles loss on RAW.

For Lee, the win was a much-needed turnaround, snapping a two-match losing streak and giving him his first RAW victory since November 2024.

The match also saw McDonagh become the target of the Birmingham, UK crowd, who unleashed a barrage of chants throughout the bout. Among the loudest were, “Your head’s massive,” “You’re just a shit Finn Balor,” “He’s got the whole world in his head,” and “Massive, massive head.”

