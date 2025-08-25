Identities Of UK Talents In WWE Raw Segment Revealed, Raw Timeslot Update

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW kicked off in explosive fashion at the BP Pulse Live arena in Birmingham, England. Roman Reigns opened the show but was quickly interrupted by Bronson Reed, leading to a heated verbal exchange that erupted into a wild brawl.

The fight spilled out across the ring as security attempted to intervene, but the “guards” were easily overpowered by the two heavyweights. According to Fightful’s Corey Brennan, the extras portraying security included CBL, Sammy D, Tate Mayfairs, Ethan Allen, and James Ellis.

Meanwhile, an update has surfaced regarding RAW’s broadcast schedule. According to Netflix’s official listings, RAW will air an hour earlier than usual throughout September, with the September 15, 22, and 29 episodes all scheduled to start at 7 PM EST instead of the standard 8 PM EST.

The red brand is set to return to its normal timeslot in October, with the exception of the October 13 episode, which will air at 8 AM EST due to the live broadcast from Perth, Australia.

WWE has not issued an official explanation for the September time change.

This continues a string of unusual air times for RAW due to international touring. The August 25 episode aired at 3 PM EST from Birmingham, while next week’s September 1 episode will air at 2 PM EST from Paris, France.