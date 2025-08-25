Hulk Hogan Tribute Set For Real American Freestyle Debut Event In Cleveland

The following was issued:

TRIBUTE TO HULK HOGAN AT INAUGURAL REAL AMERICAN FREESTYLE EVENT WILL STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON FOX NATION ON AUGUST 30

NEW YORK – August 25, 2025 – Real American Freestyle’s inaugural matchup event “RAF01” set to debut on Saturday, August 30th at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH will present a tribute on the recent passing of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. FOX Nation, the exclusive broadcast partner for Real American Freestyle, will stream the tribute and highlight the life and legacy of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. Hogan’s wife and son, Sky Daily and Nick Hogan, will additionally pay a tribute.

Julianna Pena, Holly Holm, Urijah Faber, Mark Coleman, Tito Ortiz, Clay Guida and more will additionally be present at the event. American country duo LoCash will present a special concert at the live event which will also be streamed on FOX Nation.

FOX Nation recently struck a deal with Real American Freestyle to become the exclusive broadcast partner for the inaugural matches and has also secured the broadcast rights to the second event, which will take place this fall. This new partnership will bring FOX Nation subscribers an exhilarating experience, packed with action and an immersive show atmosphere.

Real American Freestyle is redefining wrestling coverage with a bold, modern approach and a mission to professionalize the sport. Led by Eric Bischoff, Chad Bronstein and Izzy Martinez, the brand brings a reimagined style of storytelling that blends fierce competition with top-tier entertainment. Recently, the RAF team welcomed legendary wrestler and Olympian Kurt Angle, former MMA champion and renowned broadcast analyst Chael Sonnen, and MMA world champion Bubba Jenkins, as live event commentators to provide expertise analysis during RAF01.

Tickets to RAF01 are available via Ticketmaster.

