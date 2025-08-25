WWE Drops Knokx Pro From Official Partner List Amid Ongoing Investigation

WWE has quietly cut ties with Knokx Pro Wrestling in the aftermath of the shocking incident that left independent wrestler Syko Stu (Stuart Smith) hospitalized over the weekend.

As of Monday, August 25, all references to Knokx Pro and its training academy were removed from WWE’s official Talent Recruitment website. The California-based promotion, previously recognized as one of WWE’s partner schools, is no longer listed. WWE has not issued a public statement on the matter.

The decision follows a disturbing scene at a Knokx Pro event on Saturday night in Los Angeles. MMA fighter Raja Jackson—the 25-year-old son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson—entered the ring during what was meant to be a planned spot. Jackson legitimately knocked out Syko Stu before launching into a barrage of punches on the unconscious wrestler, forcing others to intervene.

Stu was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and remains in stable but critical care. The Los Angeles Police Department has since opened an investigation into the incident, while Knokx Pro publicly condemned the attack as a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence.”

With Knokx Pro removed, WWE’s official partner schools now include: Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Seth Rollins’s Black & Brave Academy, Cody Rhodes’s Nightmare Factory, and Scott Reed & Mike Hollow’s Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center.