Update On Bayley’s New Gimmick, Confronts Past Self In Latest Vignette

A new vignette featuring Bayley aired on this week’s WWE RAW, spotlighting her ongoing inner conflict as she continues rivalries with Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch.

The segment revisited her past, with Bayley’s former “Hugger” persona appearing to remind her that her greatest successes came from always doing the right thing. That message was quickly challenged by her “Role Model” side, which dismissed the Hugger’s mindset as weak.

The back-and-forth between her two personas escalated until Bayley finally broke down, screaming for the voices to stop as the vignette came to an end.

