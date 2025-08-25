Updated Lineup For WWE Clash In Paris (8/31/2025)

WWE Clash in Paris is shaping up to be one of their most thrilling late-summer spectacles yet, with five confirmed matches set to deliver high-stakes drama, superstar clashes, and championship gold on the line, taking place this Sunday, on August 31, 2025, at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, marking WWE’s first-ever Premium Live Event in the capital.

Check out the updated card below:

Confirmed Matches

World Heavyweight Championship Fatal 4-Way

Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

Rollins defends his title amidst fierce competition from CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, each with their own score to settle.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Announced on the August 25 episode of Raw, Nikki Bella challenges Becky Lynch for the newly (or newly revived) Women’s Intercontinental Title, promising a showdown of veteran intensity.

Donnybrook Match

Sheamus vs. Rusev

A classic, brawl‑style Donnybrook fight pits Sheamus against Rusev in a raw, physical slugfest.

Logan Paul vs. John Cena

A generational clash and standout on the card, Logan Paul steps into the ring with the icon himself, John Cena. This promises star power and edge-of-your-seat action.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

A battle of titans unfolds as Roman Reigns takes on Bronson Reed in singles action, one of WWE’s most physically imposing matches of the night.

Championship Match Pulled

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi for the Women’s World Championship was canceled after Naomi relinquished the title due to pregnancy. Vaquer’s opportunity has now been postponed to a future date.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for live coverage results, spoilers, and more.