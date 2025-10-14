Robert Stone Reflects On ‘Cringe Debut’ As Robbie E., Talks WWE Evolve, NXT/TNA

On the latest episode of ‘The Velvet Rope with SoCal Val’ podcast, Robert Stone appeared as a guest for an interview.

While on the program, the pro wrestling star spoke about the stars fans should be watching in WWE Evolve, his reaction to seeing SoCal Val take a Black Hole Slam from Abyss, his “cringe” TNA debut as Robbie E., the TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT partnership, and shares wild stories about legendary coach Terry Taylor.

The following are some of the highlights.

On the WWE Evolve talent that fans should be watching: “There’s a group called The Vanity Project with these guys, their tag team called Swipe Right. And then also the leader is the Evolve champion, Jackson Drake. Those three guys are just awesome. They’re in great shape. They could speak well. They could wrestle. We talked about checking boxes… they could check every box. They could do it all.”

On looking back at his “cringe” TNA debut as Robbie E: “I watched Robbie E and Cookie deliver this in-ring interview for five minutes, and every word that came out of my mouth was so cringe. Hamster and grenades, believe me, it was hilarious to watch… If I showed my kids that they would be mortified.”

On the TNA/NXT partnership and the old mentality about TNA talent: “If someone in 2004 said to you, ‘One day, NXT, some form of the WWE is going to be working with TNA,’ it would have been laughable. There’s no way… There was always that feeling, or those rumors of, ‘WWE doesn’t want any TNA guys.’ And it’s just 15 years later, just the landscape has changed.”