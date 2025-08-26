New Photo Reveals More WWE Stars At Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Celebration

WWE’s larger-than-life former chairman, Vince McMahon, turned 80 years old on Sunday, August 24, and marked the milestone with a special birthday celebration in New York City.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the event drew a mix of WWE legends and current stars. Early reports noted the attendance of John Cena, The Undertaker, Kane, JBL, R-Truth (Ron Killings), Michelle McCool, Gerald Brisco, and Shane McMahon.

However, even more names have since surfaced after a now-deleted post from WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed a group photo from inside the gathering. In the shot, Lawler is pictured alongside Sheamus, The Miz, Maryse, Titus O’Neil, and Drew McIntyre.

The party reportedly also featured live musical performances from Kid Rock and AC/DC, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

McMahon officially resigned from his role as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings in January 2024 after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, WWE, and John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit, which remains active, includes allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Laurinaitis has since been dropped from the case.

Despite his controversial departure, the large turnout at his private 80th birthday party shows that McMahon still maintains close personal relationships with many of the stars and legends he helped shape during his decades atop WWE.

You can check out the group photo from the celebration below.