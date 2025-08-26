Shawn Michaels Believes NXT Is The Best Two-Hour Show On Television

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT boss Shawn Michaels shared high praise for the brand’s current product and its roster.

Michaels said, “I’d be lying if I didn’t think we have the best two-hour show on television. The most exciting.”

He continued, “The partnership with The CW is huge. They’ve been fantastic. We’ve had collaborations like NOAH, TNA, and AAA, but all our success comes down to the athletes that walk through the doors of the Performance Center every day in Orlando. It’s a testament to all the work that our coaches and our creative team and the entire production team in NXT.”

Michaels also singled out Ethan Page and Chelsea Green’s mixed tag team as one of his personal highlights. “Ethan Page and Chelsea Green, to me, are two of the most enjoyable people that I watch on television.”

He added, “Whether Chelsea’s on a main roster show or she’s on ours, I just get a kick out of her. She’s fantastic and a hard worker. With Ethan Page, it’s the same thing.”