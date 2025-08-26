Jake Hager Slams Goldberg’s WWE Run, Says Fans Don’t Want To See Him

Jake Hager, known to WWE fans as former World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger, has taken aim at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, blasting his in-ring ability and questioning why he continues to wrestle.

Speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Hager criticized Goldberg’s limited move set and argued that the 58-year-old legend should step away from the business altogether.

Hager said, “This is something I learned from Jericho. You always got to evolve. And, like I said earlier, you got to be vulnerable. So, like, if you’re this big, tough guy, you can only do that for so long. Nobody wants to watch Goldberg now. He can’t run a spot. He sucks. Yeah, I said that btch,” Hager stated. “He can’t run a spot. The only thing he could do is a fcking spear and get paid $600,000 for it.”

When Van Vliet suggested Goldberg’s age as a factor, Hager doubled down. “Then stop pro wrestling. Stop coming in and taking our money. Sorry. I’m not sorry.”

The former WWE and AEW star recently revealed that he has stepped away from the ring to focus on running his new trucking company in Florida. His harsh comments about Goldberg come just weeks after the Hall of Famer’s retirement match at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, where Goldberg lost to GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Since his retirement, Goldberg has publicly criticized WWE for how the farewell was handled, though he has praised GUNTHER for being the right opponent to close out his career.

The full episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, featuring Hager’s unfiltered comments, can be heard below.